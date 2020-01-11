Money Wisdom: 4 Retirement Planning Steps You Should Take

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to give viewers some practical advice on retirement planning.

4 Retirement Planning Steps You Should Take:

Visualize your retirement Figure out your needed cash flow Know your risk tolerance Determine your income sources

Today’s offer: The People’s Retirement Handbook

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.