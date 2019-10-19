Money Wisdom: Are You Ready to Retire?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Hogarth shares some of the things you should consider when deciding when to retire.

Are You Ready to Retire?

What will you miss from work?

Do you have hobbies or interests to fulfill your time?

How does your partner feel about you being around more?

Will you relocate?

