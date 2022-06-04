NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We're teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

So today, let’s discuss Bull Markets and Bear Markets – Terms we sometimes hear. What do they mean, Eric? It could be confusing:

“It has to do with these animals, and the way they attack. So a Bear Market, if you think of a bear, stands up and it swoops down.”

“A Bull Market, you put your head down, you whack it up, and that’s the concise version. So a Bull Market is when things are up. Bear Market is the other way.”

Bear Market

Average length of Bull Market vs. Bear Market:

Bear – 349 Days

Bull – 1764 Days

Average Return

Bear Market – 36%

Bull Market + 180%

Bear Market: Time from Peak to Full Recovery – About 6 years

Bear Market: Solution: Protect some of Your Savings

