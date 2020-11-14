Money Wisdom: Can I Afford Early Retirement?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss if you can afford an early retirement.

The Pandemic that has hit our country has many workers age 50 plus thinking if it makes more sense to retire early. The COVID-19 recession has put nearly one-third of workers older than 50 at greater risk of becoming unemployed.

If you are considering early retirement, here are three questions you need to ask:

How will you get health insurance? What are the implications of social security? Can you afford to stop working?

Today’s Offer: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.