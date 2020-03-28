Money Wisdom: Don’t Let Debt Ruin Your Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that the debt in this country is so out of control.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share how someone should prepare for retirement while they still are trying to pay off debt.

The Federal Reserve conducts a survey every three years and the last survey which was completed in 2016 showed the average debt for people between 55 – 64 years was $108,300.

Hogarth shares four ways to manage debt:

Prioritize what debt to pay off first Develop a financial plan that includes paying off debt and saving for retirement while still in the workforce Build and maintain an excellent credit score Retire debt free, with the possible exception of a mortgage

