Money Wisdom: Don’t Let Healthcare Derail Your Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to remind you not to let the healthcare costs derail your retirement.

A Fidelity study showed a 65-year-old couple who retired in 2018 would need $280,000 to cover health care costs.

Hogarth shares four tips:

Long term insurance Understand Medicare benefits Take charge of your health Create a strategy to fund health care expenses

Today’s Offer: Don’t Let Healthcare Derail Your Retirement.

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.