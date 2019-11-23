Money Wisdom: Don’t Outlive Your Money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to cover why you don’t want to outlive your money.

Knowledge:

The responsibility for funding retirement is more up to the individual. People are living longer. Understand your current financial picture.

Action:

Create a retirement income analysis. Consider costs of medical expenses. Meet with a financial advisor to make sure you are on track.

Today’s offer: Will your Money Last as Long as You Do?

