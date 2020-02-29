Money Wisdom: Estate Planning Awareness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the importance of estate planning awareness.

Hogarth shares five estate planning tips:

Estate planning is not only for the wealthy Make sure you have a will Make health care directives Make sure you have your beneficiaries designated Understand estate taxes

Today’s Offer: The Greatest Gift – Outline Your Wishes with An Estate Plan

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.