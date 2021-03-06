Money Wisdom: FAQ Retirement Questions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss frequently asked questions about retirement.
FAQ Retirement Questions:
- Tom asked, “I was forced into early retirement what should I do?”
- Nancy wanted to know, “How will I know when I have enough money to retire?”
- Bob asked, “I took all of my 401k last March when the market was tanking and rolled it to a traditional IRA. How long do I have to wait to move it to an IRA annuity another type of retirement account?”
- Patricia was wondering “I have a 401k from a previous employer that is still active, but not having any contributions added to it. Should I move it into an IRA or something like that?”
Today’s free offer: Money Map
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.