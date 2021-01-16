Money Wisdom: FAQ’s about Social Security

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Social security is always a confusing topic. A few questions that some viewers sent in regarding Social Security will be covered.

Patricia asked, “My husband is 69 and self-employed. If he starts collecting social security and continues working will the social security be added to our income and be taxed?” Eileen wants to know, “What is the best process to figure out the optimal age to start collecting social security?” Kathleen asked, “If I move to a new state and work at a lower income, will this affect my social security when I retire? How is social security calculated?”

