Money Wisdom: Financial New Year Resolutions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.
From a financial point of view what are some good resolutions that an individual should make towards their retirement.
Financial New Year Resolutions:
- Create a retirement budget
- Save more money in 401(k)
- Develop a retirement savings plan
- Update your will
- Talk with an advisor to get a second opinion
