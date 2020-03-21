Money Wisdom: Five Retirement Mistakes to Avoid

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the most common retirement mistakes that people make over and over again.

Hogarth shares five tips:

Not having a plan Living beyond their means Ignoring the cost of healthcare Not counting inflation in savings Not planning for long term care

