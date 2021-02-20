Money Wisdom: Five Social Security Changes for 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss the five social security changes for 2021.
- 1.3% Increase for Social Security Recipients
- Maximum Taxable Earnings Increase to $142,800
- Full Retirement Age Increases
- Earning Limits for Recipients Increase
- Credit Earning Threshold Goes Up
Today’s free offer: 2021 Social Security Benefits Guide
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.