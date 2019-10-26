Breaking News
Money Wisdom: Four Important Documents You Need in Retirement

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter, Lisa Carberg welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Hogarth shares the most common mistakes seen with people regarding their retirement planning.

Four important documents include:

  1. Will, 50% of American adults do not have a will
  2. Power of attorney
  3. Health care directive
  4. Information document
    • Final wishes
    • Bank account information
    • Passwords

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

