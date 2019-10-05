Money Wisdom: Four reasons to roll over your 401(k)

Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter, Lisa Carbeg welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson and Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson and Brunetti partner.

We’re talking about four reasons to roll over your 401(k). Maybe you’ve changed jobs and haven’t given it much thought – Eric shares the four reasons why.

4 reasons to rollover your 401(k)

  1. Control
  2. ability to withdraw
  3. Required minimum distribution
  4. Roth opportunity

About Johnson Brunetti

Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with offices located throughout the state. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 30 with neighborhood offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have successfully helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

  • Retirement Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Management
  • 401K Guidance
  • Wealth Protection
  • Long-Term Care Insurance Options


                   

