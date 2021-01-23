Money Wisdom: Four Retirement Vehicles

About Johnson Brunetti

Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with neighborhood offices located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 35. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

Retirement Planning

Estate Planning

Asset Management

401K Guidance

Wealth Protection

Long-Term Care Insurance Options