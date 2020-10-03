Money Wisdom: Four Social Security Myths

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner with the details.

Today we are talking about social security and understanding your benefits as you approach retirement.

Four Social Security Myths:

You must claim your social security benefit at 62. You will not get all the money back you put into the program. Your benefits are based on only wages you earned before 65. You can claim early and then get a bump up when you reach full retirement age.

Free Offer – Fidelity Article

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.