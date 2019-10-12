Money Wisdom: Four Tax Efficient Strategies for Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter, Lisa Carbeg welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Retirement is finally here for someone. Hogarth shares what you need to know about limiting taxes on savings in retirement.

Four tax efficient strategies for retirement:

1. Withdraw from accounts in a proper order

2. Don’t let withdrawals bump you into a higher tax bracket

3. Limit tax on social security benefits

4. Lower taxes are temporary

The Money Map is a book that has been updated and offers advice on financial planning for retirement and investment success. For a free copy, click here. (while supplies last)

Click here, to submit your question(s) for Johnson Brunetti.

To learn more, click here.