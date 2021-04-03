Money Wisdom: How do Retirees Spend Money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

According to a study by Greenwald & Associates most current retirees had 80% of their pre-retirement savings after 2 decades of being retired.

Some common findings among the mindset of retirees were:

Retirees prefer not to touch assets.

Retirees want to feel financially secure.

50% of retirees that have plans in place want to grow their money in retirement.

Men and women approach finances in retirement differently

Recent retirees have more anxiety than those retired longer.

