Money Wisdom: How to Protect Your Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — History has shown that in previous recessions people who kept their money in the market did better than those who withdrew their funds.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to explain how to protect your retirement in a recession.

Hogarth shares four helpful tips:

  1. Stick to your plan
  2. If you do not have a plan it is time to get one
  3. Get professional help from a fiduciary
  4. Do not take money out of your 401(K)

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

