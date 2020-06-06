Money Wisdom: How to Weather a Recession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share what you should do if you are close to retirement or have recently retired.

It appears we are entering a recession. People should not panic with all the changes that are happening but, what should our viewers do who are getting close to retirement or have recently retired?

Hogarth shares those tips:

Manage Your Expenses

Take Inventory of Your Assets

Check to See if You have an Income Gap

Ways to Bridge the Income Gap

Today’s Offer: Will a Recession Rob Your Retirement?

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.