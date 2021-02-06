Money Wisdom: How Will the New Administration Effect Retirement?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
The New Administration is officially in office now and many people are wondering how some of the proposed changes will impact their financials.
- Increase in Taxes by About 8% for Top 1% of Earners
- Remaining 99% will have a Slight Increase in Taxes
- Estate and Gift Tax Rate Increases
- Capital Gains Tax Rate Increases
- 401(k) Tax Deduction would be Replaced with a Tax Credit
