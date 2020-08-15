Money Wisdom: I’m Retired, Now What?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the importance of having a retirement plan.

So many people save for retirement and then they finally retire, and they have not thought about a plan to start using their hard-earned retirement money.

It is crucial to have a plan to spend your money in retirement, so you do not run out of money.

Hogarth shares four questions to ask yourself:

How long do I expect to live? How much will the cost of living increase during my retirement? When should I retire? Where should I place my assets?

