Money Wisdom: Key financial points women need to know

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share some key things women need to understand in regards to their finances.

Four key financial points women need to know:

The time value of money The consequences of financial mistakes Have a plan and stick to it Consider seeking the help of a financial planner

