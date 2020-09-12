Money Wisdom: Lump Sum vs Monthly

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share four questions you should ask.

Today many companies are offering employees the option to take their pension as a lump sum. How should someone decide what is the right for them?

There are four main questions they need to answer:

Do I need the money at all? Am I responsible with money? Can I trust someone to invest my money? How will this decision affect those I love?

Today’s Offer:The Lump Sum Pension Payment Guide

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.