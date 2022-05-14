NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Today many companies are offering employees the option to take their pension as a lump sum. How should someone decide what is right for them?”

There are 4 main questions they need to answer:

Lump Sum vs. Pension?

1. Do I need the money at all?

2. Am I responsible with money?

3. Can I trust someone to invest my money?

4. How will this decision affect those I love?

