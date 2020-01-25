Money Wisdom: New Retirement Laws

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to give viewers details on new retirement laws.

Three major changes under the Secure Act:

1. RMD’s will increase to age 72

2. IRA contributions can happen after age 70 ½

3. Taxes will be paid on inherited IRA’s sooner

