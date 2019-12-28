Money Wisdom: Optimizing Your Social Security Benefits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share how you can optimize your social security benefits.

Hogarth shares why it is so important to determine when is the best time to take your social security benefits.

Four points to optimize your benefits:

  1. What is the “best age” to claim my benefits?
  2. Should i claim a benefit as a spouse? ​
  3. What if my spouse dies? ​
  4. How will my job affect my benefits? ​

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

About Johnson Brunetti
Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with neighborhood offices located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 35. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

  • Retirement Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Management
  • 401K Guidance
  • Wealth Protection
  • Long-Term Care Insurance Options

Our goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.


                   
Investment Advisory Services offered through JB Capital, LLC. Insurance Products offered through JN Financial, LLC.

