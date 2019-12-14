Money Wisdom: Protect Yourself from Cybercrime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share how you can protect yourself from cybercrime.

Cyberattacks costs people six trillion dollars a year worldwide. ​

Hogarth shares the four things you could do to prevent cybercrime:

Use tight security measures (strong passwords, two-factor authentication) Update your computer’s operating systems​ Be cautious when opening emails from financial institutions​ Always use secure wi-fi to access accounts

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.