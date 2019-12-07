Money Wisdom: Retirement Planning for Baby Boomers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to talk about Baby Boomers and retirement.

Many Baby Boomers are not prepared for retirement and even those that have saved have very little confidence that they have enough to retire.

Hogarth shares the four facts:

Only 55% of Boomers have any money saved for retirement

6 in 10 Boomers have taken no action with their workplace defined contribution plans

Only 23% of Boomers age 55 – 61 expect to receive income from a private company pension plan

One-third of Boomers plan to retire at age 70 or older

Today’s offer: 2019 Boomer Expectation for Retirement Report

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.