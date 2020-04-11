Money Wisdom: Retirement Readiness Through the Ages

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to talk about retirement readiness through the ages.

Hogarth shares what people should be doing and when:

People in their 30’s / continue to save.

People in their 40’s /review your investment strategy and try to put max in 401K or IRA.

People in their 50’s / pay down debt and take advantage of catch up contributions.

People in their 60’s / create lifetime retirement income plan and change investment strategy to protect against market risk.

Today’s Free Offer: Changing Story of Retirement

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.