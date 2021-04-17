Money Wisdom: Retirement Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.
Today we’re looking at retirement trends, A new survey by the TransAmerica center for retirement studies has come out and some of the reporting’s are alarming!
- 51% of workers expect their main source of retirement income to come from self-funded savings.
- 31% of workers have taken a loan or withdrawal from their 401(k) or similar plan.
- 77% feel that compared with their parents’ generation they will have a harder time feeling financially secure.
Today’s free offer: The People’s Retirement Handbook
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.