Money Wisdom: Retirement Trends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. 

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Today we’re looking at retirement trends, A new survey by the TransAmerica center for retirement studies has come out and some of the reporting’s are alarming!

  1. 51% of workers expect their main source of retirement income to come from self-funded savings.
  2. 31% of workers have taken a loan or withdrawal from their 401(k) or similar plan.
  3. 77% feel that compared with their parents’ generation they will have a harder time feeling financially secure.

Today’s free offer: The People’s Retirement Handbook

