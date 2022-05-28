NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Eric, when you work with clients does the topic of helping to pay for their grandchildren’s college come up often? What are some of the best ways grandparents can assist?

• Gift Tax Education Exclusion for Tuition – A financial gift used for tuition can be

exempt on gift taxes – (money is paid direct to school)

• Donate to a grandchild’s 529 Plan

• Understand the help may affect financial aid eligibility

• Help the grandchild pay off loans after they graduate

Today’s Free Offer – (Article) How Grandparents Can Help Fund Education (Digital Download)