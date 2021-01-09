Money Wisdom: Should I take a Buyout?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

With more companies struggling from the current economic environment, more people are being offered buyouts. If you are close to retirement age how should you decide if it is your time to exit?

Variable to consider when offered a buyout:

Do you have a pension? Is a lump sum an option? When can I collect Social Security? What will I do for health insurance?

Today’s free offer: Can you retire if offered a buyout?

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.