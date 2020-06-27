Money Wisdom: Six Financial Tips to Start Today

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the six financial tips to start today:

Know your net worth Save 10% of your income for retirement Minimize or pay off any debt Take full advantage of any 401(K) match When you get a raise, increase your retirement savings Have 6 – 9 months savings in an emergency fund

