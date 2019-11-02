Money Wisdom: Social Security Mistakes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter, Lisa Carberg welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Many American’s claim social security at the wrong time.

Bloomberg just came out with a report saying that most Americans claim social security benefits at the wrong time and are losing trillions of dollars. The study found that 96% of people take it in the wrong year.

Social Security Mistakes include:

1. Claiming benefits at the wrong age

2. Thinking benefits increase at full retirement age

3. Not understanding the rules for married people

Click here, for today’s special offer. (Understanding the Benefits of Social Security 2019)

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.