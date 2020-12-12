Money Wisdom: The Emotional Value of an Estate Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the emotional side of having an estate plan.

The Emotional Value of an Estate Plan:

An estate plan gives a family a sense of control An estate plan is a good tool to deduce family drama when a loved one passes A will or trust can express someone’s wishes on how to divide things Writing down final wishes removes the burden from those grieving

