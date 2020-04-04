Money Wisdom: The Four Buckets of Retirement Planning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that the debt in this country is so out of control.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share the four buckets of retirement planning.

Hogarth highlights four buckets of retirement planning:

Taxable Assets: CDS, nonqualified mutual funds Tax Deferred Assets: 401K, 403B, IRA Income Tax Free / Estate Taxable Assets: Roth IRAS, municipal bonds Income Tax Free / Estate Tax Free Assets: Life insurance trusts, charitable trusts

