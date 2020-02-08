Money Wisdom: The Shifting of Retirement Planning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. We hear so often that today the individual must be responsible for their own retirement.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share why things have changed so much.

The Shifting of Retirement Planning:

Pension are not as common Changes in social security Life expectancy increases Health care expenses

Today’s Offer: Retirement Planning Checklist

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.