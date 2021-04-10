Money Wisdom: Three Retirement Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to share how retirement mistake you can’t afford to make.
- Have an Estate Plan in Place
- Have a Financial Plan in Place
- make sure you have enough money
- focus on things that are important to you
- Do not rely only on Social Security or a Pension
Today’s free offer: The People’s Retirement Handbook
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.