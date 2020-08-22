Money Wisdom: Understanding Your Taxes in Retirement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Brunetti. We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to help you understand tax law changes.

Every year tax laws can change and adjust a bit. Make sure you understand the tax laws for 2020. These laws went into effect January 1, 2018 when The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed. They are in effect until December 31, 2025.

For 2020 some limits have changed:

  1. Tax brackets have adjusted
  2. Inflation adjustments can lead to “Bracket Creep”
  3. Standard deductions nearly doubled
  4. Criteria for itemized deductions changed substantially

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

About Johnson Brunetti
Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with neighborhood offices located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 35. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

  • Retirement Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Management
  • 401K Guidance
  • Wealth Protection
  • Long-Term Care Insurance Options

                   
Investment Advisory Services offered through JB Capital, LLC. Insurance Products offered through JN Financial, LLC.

Johnson Brunetti is a sponsor of WTNH Money Wisdom.

