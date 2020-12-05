Money Wisdom: US Election and Your Personal Financial Impact

Money Wisdom

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. 

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss the recent election and its impact on people’s personal financial situations.

The following are covered:

  • Lower interest rates
  • Near-Term Market Environment
  • Pursuit for yield / growth stocks

Today’s Digital Offer: Six Insights from Fidelity Pros Article

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About Johnson Brunetti
Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with neighborhood offices located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 35. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

  • Retirement Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Management
  • 401K Guidance
  • Wealth Protection
  • Long-Term Care Insurance Options

                   
Investment Advisory Services offered through JB Capital, LLC. Insurance Products offered through JN Financial, LLC.

Johnson Brunetti is a sponsor of WTNH Money Wisdom.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.