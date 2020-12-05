Money Wisdom: US Election and Your Personal Financial Impact

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss the recent election and its impact on people’s personal financial situations.

The following are covered:

Lower interest rates

Near-Term Market Environment

Pursuit for yield / growth stocks

Today’s Digital Offer: Six Insights from Fidelity Pros Article

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.