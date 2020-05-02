Money Wisdom: What Action Steps to Take and Avoid in a Bear Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Today we’re talking “Action Steps to Take And Avoid In A Bear Market”.

Steps not to take in a bear market:

Do not panic and start selling

Do not check your portfolio everyday

Do not cash in your 401K

Steps to take in a bear market:

Keep calm and keep emotions incheck

Take advantage of dollar cost averaging

Make sure your plan is diversified

Today’s offer: What to do in a down market?

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.