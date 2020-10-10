Money Wisdom: What You Need to Know About Retirement Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner with the details.

Today we’re talking about retirement products and what people need to know about them.

There are many different types of savings for retirement and often some people do not understand the benefits of each of these products. You must consider your financial goals when choosing investment products that are right for you.

IRA’s: Traditional versus Roth Annuities: Fixed versus Variable Life Insurance You can claim early and then get a bump up when you reach full retirement age.

