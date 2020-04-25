Money Wisdom: What You Need to Know About the New Stimulus Package

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Today we’re talking What You Need to Know About the New Stimulus Package:

Two trillion of direct aid to businesses and individuals

The treasury and fed buying assets from banks to keep the economy moving

39 weeks of unemployment (increase of 13 weeks) and an extra $600 per week

Small businesses will get forgivable loans

Today’s offer: Forced To Retire

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.



