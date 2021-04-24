Money Wisdom: Where Do I Retire?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.
Many people wonder where they should relocate when they retire and, right away they start to think about taxes. Taxes are a consideration but there are many other things to consider.
- Taxes
- Access to good healthcare
- Transportation
- Amenities in the area
Today’s free offer: Relocation Checklist
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.