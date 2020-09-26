Money Wisdom: Will the Election Rattle Your Retirement?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Of course, no one can predict who will win the upcoming election, but it is probably a good guess that the election could shake things up a bit.

Here are four things to know about the upcoming election and the impact on your retirement:

Historically speaking the incumbent stands a decent chance of reelection if the economy is strong. The two parties have differing views on how to boost the economy. Tax and Financial Planning will be very important this year due to the large stimulus package. Make sure you are comfortable with the level of risk in your portfolio.

