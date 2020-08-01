Money Wisdom: Will the Recession Affect Social Security?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner to discuss recession affecting your social security.

A recession can have a financial impact on social security. In the Great Recession of 2007 – 2009, the number of men taking social security early increased as unemployment increased.

Hogarth shares three helpful tips:

During recessions people tend to claim Social Security earlier High unemployment reduces payroll tax revenue If people claim social security early, it could have a lasting financial impact for life

Today’s Free Offer: Understanding the Benefits 2020

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.