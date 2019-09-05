1  of  2
Monster Bash coming to Winsted

It’s never too early to start getting excited for Halloween! The Monster Bash is a place to start.

Monster Bash Event Coordinator Nolyn Teeling along with Owner of Tyler Green FX Studio and Special Effects Make-Up Artist Tyler Green and Ginger The Cat gives us a preview.

Monster Bash is coming to Whiting Mills in Winsted on Saturday, September 21 from 12:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be Opening Studios at Whiting Mills in Winsted on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

