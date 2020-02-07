Monster Jam roars into the XL Center February 8-9 for three performances!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam is the most approachable, family and fan-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal, lifelong fans across the globe who crave bigger, faster and louder experiences.

Driver Athlete of Grave Digger, Randy Brown joins to share the details of Monster Jam.

Monster Jam athletes push their driving skills and there professionally engineered trucks to the limit each day to compete at the highest level while putting on a spectacle: constantly innovating and always entertaining.

Monster Jam is action-packed, interactive fun for the whole family!

World famous Monster Jam trucks come to life – larger than life – with male and female athletes behind the wheel, demonstrating the rare combination of physical strength, mental stamina and dexterity in front of screaming fans.

Monster Jam Arena Tour 4

Saturday, February 8 – Sunday, February 9, 2020

XL Center- One Civic Center Plaza Hartford, CT

Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.